[Teams] Man Utd vs Galatasaray: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Galatasaray in the Champions League at Old Trafford this evening.

The Red Devils are on a poor run of form and slumped to a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at home in the Premier League at the weekend, so Erik ten Hag is under pressure to get the club back on track.

The Dutch boss has handed a recall to youngster Hannibal Mejbri as he replaces Federico Pellistri in the starting eleven. Casemiro keeps his place at the base of midfield while Mason Mount also starts once again – although the England international may be deployed on the right-wing with Hannibal in the middle alongside Bruno Fernandes.

Andre Onana starts once again in goal and he’ll be looking to put in a much improved display compared to his last outing in the Champions League, when he dropped a clanger during United’s 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich.

Diogo Dalot starts at right-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka still out while Sofyan Amrabat starts at left-back in place of the injured Luke Shaw. Raphael Varane is partned by Victor Lindelof once again with Lisandro Martinez ruled out for several weeks. Harry Maguire remains on the bench for Man Utd.

Marcus Rashford keeps his place on the left wing so Garnacho has to settle for a place on the substitutes bench once again despite impressing in recent games. Rasmus Hojlund starts up front for Man Utd so Anthony Martial misses out once again.

As for Galatasaray, Wilfried Zaha faces his former side while Mauro Icardi is the dangerman up top.

Here are the line-ups for the game:

Man Utd

Onana, Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Amrabat, Casemiro, Mount, Fernandes, Hannibal, Rashford, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Vitek, Evans, Maguire, Eriksen, McTominay, Antony, Garnacho, Martial, Pellistri

Galatasaray

Muslera, Boey, Sanchez, Bardakcı, Angelino, Torreira, Ayhan, Tete, Demirbay, Zaha, Icardi.

Subs: Gunay, Kerem, Meterns, Nelsson, Sergio, Baris, Ndombele, Bakambu