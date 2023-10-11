Tottenham interested in signing Kalvin Phillips in January

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been showing an interest in signing Manchester City flop Kalvin Phillips in the upcoming transfer window, as per Football Transfers.

Spurs have been exploring the possibility of purchasing a new midfielder since last summer. They were linked with a few options during the recently concluded transfer window with Conor Gallagher being mentioned as a serious target.

However, they couldn’t manage to sign anyone before the deadline. It has been suggested that having failed to sign a new midfielder this summer, the Lilywhites are looking to bolster their engine room next year.

Gallagher was thought to be their primary target but, the Chelsea star has now established himself as a regular member of Mauricio Pochettino’s first team this season so it seems unlikely that the Argentinian boss would allow the Englishman’s departure.

Therefore, after giving up on their hopes of signing their number one option, Spurs are seemingly looking to shift focus to alternative targets with Philips now emerging as a serious option.

Phillips to Tottenham

According to the report by Football Transfers, Tottenham are interested in signing Phillips and they could opt to make a concrete approach to sign him in the upcoming January window.

The report further claims that Phillips has become frustrated with the lack of playing time at the Etihad Stadium and has decided to move away in January. So, Spurs could manage to secure his signature next year should they formalise their interest.

However, Football Transfers states that securing Phillips’ signature won’t be straightforward for the North London club as Newcastle United and Everton are also plotting a swoop for him.

It has been suggested that Arsenal and Liverpool are also keeping a close eye on the midfielder’s current situation ahead of a potential move next year. So, it is likely that Tottenham are set to face tough competition from English rivals in getting any potential deal done for the Englishman.

Although the former Leeds United star failed to showcase his best for Man City after joining the club at the beginning of last season in a £45m deal, he is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Spurs should they opt to acquire his service.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Ange Postecoglou’s side eventually decide to make a concrete approach to sign him in the upcoming transfer window.