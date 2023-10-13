Tottenham tipped to sign Man Utd star Harry Maguire

The Sun journalist Charlie Wyett has tipped Tottenham Hotspur to sign Manchester United star Harry Maguire.

After struggling with their defensive frailties last term, Spurs prioritised strengthening the backline in the recently concluded summer window. Ange Postecoglou’s side opted to sign Micky van de Ven from VfL Wolfsburg in a £43m deal, but it was reported that the Australian boss was keen on purchasing a second defender before the deadline.

Several players were mentioned as potential targets for the North London club with Lloyd Kelly, Edmond Tapsoba and Clement Lenglet being among them, but Maguire was reportedly on their radar as well.

However, Tottenham couldn’t manage to purchase another centre-back before the window slammed shut and it seems they are now planning to do that in January.

Now, speaking on the Sky Sports’ back pages Podcast, Wyett has said that Maguire is an excellent player and he would be a perfect fit for Tottenham if they opt to sign him should he eventually leaves Old Trafford next year. However, the journalist claims that Newcastle United would also be a good destination for the Man Utd man.

Maguire to Tottenham

When asked where Maguire could end up, Wyett said:

“West Ham seemed like quite a good fit to be fair. I thought maybe even Newcastle to strengthen their squad, they have more games. I thought he’d be a good fit for Newcastle or maybe even Tottenham as well. He’s a good player, he gets a lot of stick with some of the rubbish he has to put up with.”

After struggling to find regular game-time last season, Maguire has found it difficult to break into Erik ten Hag’s first eleven this term as well, though he displayed promising performances in two of the games that he commenced this term.

The Man Utd man, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is a top-class player and could still manage to turn his fortune around going forward. So, he could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they manage to secure his signature.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham decide to make a concrete approach to sign him should he eventually leaves Man Utd next year.