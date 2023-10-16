Arsenal still want Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz

Arsenal are still interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners were heavily linked with a move for the 25-year-old midfielder and they have had bids rejected in September 2022. It appears that Arsenal haven’t forgotten him, and Romano says that they “always keep monitoring the same players” they like.

Luiz – who is on £75k-per-week deal – signed a new contract last year that will keep him at Villa Park until 2026. He has established himself as a key player for Villa and has made over 160 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The Gunners signed Declan Rice on a club-record deal this summer but they are still looking to add more midfielders. The likes of Mohamed Elneny and Jorginho could be shipped out next summer, and in that case, a new midfielder would be needed.

Arsenal “appreciate” him, and he remains one of their targets. However, given his contract and his importance to the side, it will be difficult to lure him away from Villa Park.

Other potential targets

Luiz would be a cracking signing for the Gunners if they can get his deal over the line. He has been in outstanding form this season, having scored three goals in the Premier League already.

He has managed 2.3 tackles per game, and produces nearly one key pass per game with 87.1% accuracy, as per Whoscored. Mikel Arteta can forge a strong partnership with Luiz and Rice in the middle of the park, but it will take a massive transfer fee to convince Villa to part ways with their star player.

Apart from Luiz, the Gunners are also interested in signing Pedro Neto. They are also keeping tabs on Borussia Dortmund youngster Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

The 19-year-old looks like he has a bright future in the game, and he could move to the Premier League at some point. He signed a new deal just ten days ago at Dortmund and the German value see him as a part of their long-term plans.