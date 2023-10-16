Tottenham looking to reignite interest in signing Kelly

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to reignite their interest in signing Bournemouth star Lloyd Kelly in the January window, as per Football London.

Having struggled with their defensive issues last term, the North London club opted to reinforce their backline by purchasing Micky van de Ven from VfL Wolfsburg in a £43m deal this summer.

However, it was suggested that Ange Postecoglou wasn’t satisfied with his centre-back options so he wanted to purchase another defender before the end of the window.

Several players were linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane with Kelly being mentioned as the primary target. It was even reported that Spurs submitted an official proposal worth around £20m to secure his signature, but Bournemouth rejected that proposal and in the end, they managed to keep hold of their star man.

However, according to the report by Football London, Tottenham have realised that they are thin in numbers in their defensive department after letting Davinson Sanchez leave the club. So they are looking to sign a new centre-back in January and are planning to reignite their interest in Kelly.

Kelly to Tottenham

The report further claims that Spurs can manage to purchase the player in a cut-price deal if he doesn’t sign an extension with the Cherries over the coming months as his existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season.

Tottenham have enjoyed a stellar start to this season and are currently at the top of the table with 20 points from eight games. They have showcased they have the firepower in the first eleven that can compete against any team in the English top-flight.

But, they are seemingly lacking qualities after the first eleven so adding depth to their squad in January would be the right decision and that would help Postecoglou achieve all the objectives this season.

Kelly, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a talented player and has showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League over the last few years. He is quick, comfortable playing out from the back, good in the air, excellent in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

He would certainly strengthen the North London club’s defence so he could be an excellent acquisition if they sign him in January. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually opt to make a concrete approach to purchase the Bournemouth star next year.