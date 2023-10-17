Tottenham showing ‘firm interest’ in signing Jonathan David

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing a ‘firm interest’ in signing LOSC Lille star Jonathan David in the January window, as per TEAMtalk.

It was thought that Spurs would be looking to sign a new established striker after selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich this summer. They were even linked with numerous options with David being among them. However, they eventually opted not to make a move for anyone before the deadline.

They have strengthened the attack in the summer window by purchasing Alejo Veliz and Brennan Johnson. But, while Veliz is still young and needs time to develop his career, Johnson is comfortable playing out wide.

So, after deciding not to sign a prolific centre-forward last time around, Tottenham are planning to do that in January. According to the report by TEAMtalk, Spurs have been showing a ‘firm interest’ in signing David and they have already stepped up their efforts to acquire his service.

The report says that Spurs are willing to purchase the striker in January, but if they fail to do that then they are ready to wait until next summer to secure his signature.

David to Tottenham

TEAMtalk further claims that the Canadian fits Ange Postecoglou’s system perfectly so he would be an ideal signing for Tottenham to bolster their frontline.

The report also states that the 23-year-old is open to leaving Lille and moving to the Premier League. So, Tottenham can manage to persuade the forward to move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane should they formalise their interest.

David – valued at around £52m by Transfermarkt – has already showcased his goal-scoring prowess in the Ligue 1 in recent times and the North Londoners will be hoping that he will be able to replicate the same performance in the Premier League if he joins the club next year.

However, it has been suggested that Spurs are also eyeing a swoop for Brentford star Ivan Toney to reinforce their attack. So, David could be an alternative option if they fail to secure Toney’s signature.

Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually opt to formalise their interest in signing David in the upcoming transfer window.