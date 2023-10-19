Liverpool sent scouts to watch Goncalo Inacio

He has already made 129 appearances for his boyhood club and has become a key figure for Ruben Amorim’s side. Liverpool have been tracking him for a while and the scouts in attendance will surely keep note of his brilliant performance.

Defence needs upgrading

Liverpool should have bolstered their defence during the summer but Klopp failed to land a new defender. The departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho meant the Reds had to focus on adding depth and quality in midfield.

However, Klopp cannot ignore the problem forever. They are on the lookout for potential long-term successors to Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk, who are both 32 and seemingly past their prime at this point.

Matip is out of contract at the end of the season, and chances are less that he will be offered a new deal. Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate have struggled with fitness in recent years.

Inacio is one of a number of centre-backs that Liverpool are keeping their tabs on over the past few months. He is valued at around £26m by transfermarkt but Sporting are likely to demand a high transfer fee for him with his contract set to expire in 2027.