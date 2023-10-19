Liverpool
Liverpool sent scouts to watch Goncalo Inacio
Liverpool have sent scouts to watch Sporting defender Goncalo Inacio during Portugal’s 5-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to a report from 90min.
The 22-year-old – who made his fourth appearance for Portugal in the Euro 2024 qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina – is one of the players being targeted by the Reds as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his defence, either in January or next summer.
The defender didn’t disappoint as he provided an assist and helped his nation keep a clean sheet. Inacio has been playing at a top level for his club as well where he has been one of the standout performers since breaking into the first team during the 2020/21 season.
He has already made 129 appearances for his boyhood club and has become a key figure for Ruben Amorim’s side. Liverpool have been tracking him for a while and the scouts in attendance will surely keep note of his brilliant performance.
Defence needs upgrading
Liverpool should have bolstered their defence during the summer but Klopp failed to land a new defender. The departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho meant the Reds had to focus on adding depth and quality in midfield.
However, Klopp cannot ignore the problem forever. They are on the lookout for potential long-term successors to Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk, who are both 32 and seemingly past their prime at this point.
Matip is out of contract at the end of the season, and chances are less that he will be offered a new deal. Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate have struggled with fitness in recent years.
Inacio is one of a number of centre-backs that Liverpool are keeping their tabs on over the past few months. He is valued at around £26m by transfermarkt but Sporting are likely to demand a high transfer fee for him with his contract set to expire in 2027.
