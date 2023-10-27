Man Utd legend urges Ten Hag to sign Ronald Araujo

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged the Red Devils to sign Barcelona star Ronald Araujo to bolster the backline.

The Red Devils have been exploring the possibility of signing a new defender to address their defensive frailties. Antonio Silva, Goncalo Inácio and Edmond Tapsoba have been mentioned as potential targets for Erik ten Hag’s side.

However, speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Ferdinand has tipped Man Utd to sign Araujo and the former defender claims that the South American is a ‘brilliant’ player and is an ‘unreal’ defender.

The pundit further states that Araujo possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League so he would be a ‘stand-out’ option for United to strengthen the defence. However, Ferdinand raises the concern whether it would be possible for United to secure the defender’s signature.

Ferdinand said:

“The Uruguayan boy at Barcelona – Araujo. Whether he’s gettable or not, I think he’s brilliant. He’s an unreal centre-half. He has every attribute to be perfect for the Premier League. I’d probably say he’s the standout, but whether he’s gettable or not, I don’t know.”

Araujo to Man Utd

Araujo still has three years left in his current contract so Barcelona are in no rush to sell their star man at the moment. The defender has a €1b[£872m] release clause included in his current contract so it’s not looking likely that Man Utd would be able to broker a deal for the Uruguay international should they opt to make a move for him next year.

After joining the Catalan giants back in 2018, the 24-year-old has now established himself as one of the best defenders in the world, helping his side win a league title, a Copa del Rey trophy and a Spanish Super Cup over the last few years.

So, he would be a great coup for United if they sign him however, it seems likely that the record Premier League champions will have to explore other options to reinforce their backline in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, following back-to-back victories in all competition, Man Utd are set to face off against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

United haven’t been able to showcase their best so far this season, but, they will be hoping to turn their fortune around by defeating the city rivals this weekend.