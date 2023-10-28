Pochettino reveals January transfer plans for Chelsea



Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that the club could consider attacking reinforcements when the transfer window reopens in January.

The London giants have made a below-par start to the Premier League season after their huge spending spree last summer. They are currently 10th in the table with only 12 points on the board. Nicolas Jackson has been a huge disappointment leading the line for Chelsea while Armando Broja and Christopher Nkunku are injured.

Pochettino has confirmed that Nkunku is not far away from making his debut after his knee injury, but he has hinted that the club could evaluate whether they need offensive signings this winter, he said (via football.london): “Football is really dynamic. Maybe we are thinking in a different way two weeks ago or three weeks ago.”

“Ready and working with the sporting directors and owners to try to be ready. The moment the transfer window is open, we can see if the team needs, if the squad needs to add some players in the position we are talking, an offensive position.”

Striker signing

Chelsea are currently lagging behind their Premier League rivals in the centre-forward department. Jackson has struggled to find the back of the net with regularity in the top-flight while Nkunku and Broja have been on the sidelines injured. If there is no improvement by January, Pochettino may urge the club to sign a new no.9.

Brentford star Ivan Toney could be a realistic option for the Blues. The 27-year-old striker is currently banned by FA for betting breaches and won’t be permitted to play again until January 17. Nonetheless, he is on high demand and the Englishman may have already played his final game for Brentford. He could leave this winter.

Toney netted 20 times in the Premier League in the last campaign before his late suspension. He could be Chelsea’s new Didier Drogba. He is a fine finisher in the box and has the physical and aerial presence to unsettle opposition defences. Jackson has similar physical attributes but he has flattered to deceive with his finishing skills.