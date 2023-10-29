Arsenal manager eyeing summer deal for Marc Guehi



According to The Sun, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen on signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi ahead of Chelsea and Manchester City next summer.

The London giants have had a fine start to the new Premier League season and they are currently 2nd in the standings, 2 points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur. The Gunners have one of the best defences in the division, but The Sun claim that Arteta is looking to add more quality with the acquisition of Guehi.

The England international has developed into one of the leading full-backs in the Premier League and The Sun report that he could leave the Palace soon. Arsenal are his main suitors but they are set to face competition from Chelsea and Manchester City. Chelsea currently have the first refusal on Guehi, should an offer arrive from elsewhere.

Quality player

Guehi signed for Palace from Chelsea during the summer of 2021 and over the past two years, he has made significant progress. The 23-year-old has become a regular part of the England set-up. His performances are attracting interest from elite Premier League clubs and Arsenal will be hoping to prise him away.

The Chelsea graduate would be a quality signing for the Gunners. He is a good ball-playing defender and has also impressed with his ability to clear his lines. The Englishman also likes to engage into ground and aerial duels and would be a solid purchase for Arsenal, who are now genuine contenders for the title.

As per The Sun, Palace are likely to demand more than the £50 million sum received from the sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United back in 2019. He is worthy of the valuation, but it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can sign him. Chelsea could pip them to his signature with the first refusal option. Guehi could be tempted to prove himself to Chelsea that they were wrong to sell him to Palace in the first place.