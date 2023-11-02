Tottenham told to pay £39m to sign Santiago Gimenez

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been made aware that they will have to spend a fee of around £39m to sign Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez next year, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Having sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer, it was thought that they would look to sign a new striker to replace the Englishman.

However, they eventually didn’t make a move for anyone before the deadline to reinforce their centre-forward position. They decided to sign Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest but he is comfortable playing out on the flanks.

It has recently been reported that although Tottenham didn’t purchase a new number nine in the last transfer window, they are willing to sign one next year to bolster their frontline.

A few players have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane in recent times with Jonathan David and Ivan Toney being among them, but Gimenez is now emerging as a serious option.

Gimenez to Tottenham

Writing in the Daily Briefing, Romano has reported that after monitoring him intensively since last year, Tottenham have now been impressed by the North American’s recent displays.

The journalist further claims that Tottenham haven’t made up their mind yet whether they want to sign him and they will determine it over the coming months.

Romano also states that Feyenoord are likely to demand a fee of around £39m to sell Gimenez so the Lilywhites will have to spend a reasonable amount of money to sign the Mexican.

Romano wrote:

“Something in the region of £39million could be the right fee to make it happen. From what I’m told, Tottenham [Hotspur] scouts have been following the player already last year. They saw that Gimenez is a very good striker… Decisions will be made in the next months.”

Gimenez is a highly talented player and showing signs that he could become a top-class striker going forward. So, he would be a great coup for Tottenham if they manage to secure his signature.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to purchase the striker in the upcoming transfer window.