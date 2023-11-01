Liverpool
[Teams] Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from the Vitality Stadium
Liverpool take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the fourth round of the League Cup tonight. Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Liverpool take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the fourth round of the League Cup tonight.
Jurgen Klopp has made plenty of changes from the side that beat Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at the weekend. Alisson Becker is given the night off as Caoimhin Kelleher comes in to make a rare start in goal. Joe Gomez is also recalled to start at right-back with Trent Alexander-Arnold making way.
Kostas Tsimikas continues at left-back in place of the injured Andrew Robertson while youngster Jarell Quansah gets a chance to impress in the Liverpool defence. He’s joined by Joel Matip in the middle of the back four with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk dropping to the bench.
Alexis MacAllister is given a rest as Wataru Endo is recalled to start in midfield. Dominic Szoboszlai keeps his place but Ryan Gravenberch makes way with Harvey Elliott recalled to start in the middle of the park for Liverpool tonight.
Darwin Nunez is given a breather as Cody Gakpo comes in to start in attack. Mohamed Salah keeps his place to make a rare appearance in the League Cup. Curtis Jones is recalled to start with Diogo Jota dropping to the bench.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Bournemouth
Radu: Smith, Mepham, Zabarnyi, Kerkez; Scott, Philip, Christie; Semenyo, Solanke, Kluivert.
Subs: Plain, Aarons, Sensei, Rothwell, Traore, Brooks, Dango, Tavernier, Moore
Liverpool
Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Jones.
Subs: Adrian, Van Dijk, Konate, Nunez, Mac Allister, Jota, Gravenberch, Scanlon, Alexander-Arnold.
Other News
-
Liverpool/ 22 mins ago
[Teams] Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from the Vitality Stadium
Liverpool take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the fourth round of the...
-
Arsenal/ 43 mins ago
[Teams] West Ham vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from the London Stadium
Arsenal take on West Ham at the London Stadium in the fourth round of...