[Teams] Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from the Vitality Stadium

Liverpool take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the fourth round of the League Cup tonight.

Jurgen Klopp has made plenty of changes from the side that beat Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at the weekend. Alisson Becker is given the night off as Caoimhin Kelleher comes in to make a rare start in goal. Joe Gomez is also recalled to start at right-back with Trent Alexander-Arnold making way.

Kostas Tsimikas continues at left-back in place of the injured Andrew Robertson while youngster Jarell Quansah gets a chance to impress in the Liverpool defence. He’s joined by Joel Matip in the middle of the back four with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk dropping to the bench.

Alexis MacAllister is given a rest as Wataru Endo is recalled to start in midfield. Dominic Szoboszlai keeps his place but Ryan Gravenberch makes way with Harvey Elliott recalled to start in the middle of the park for Liverpool tonight.

Darwin Nunez is given a breather as Cody Gakpo comes in to start in attack. Mohamed Salah keeps his place to make a rare appearance in the League Cup. Curtis Jones is recalled to start with Diogo Jota dropping to the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Bournemouth

Radu: Smith, Mepham, Zabarnyi, Kerkez; Scott, Philip, Christie; Semenyo, Solanke, Kluivert.

Subs: Plain, Aarons, Sensei, Rothwell, Traore, Brooks, Dango, Tavernier, Moore

Liverpool

Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Jones.

Subs: Adrian, Van Dijk, Konate, Nunez, Mac Allister, Jota, Gravenberch, Scanlon, Alexander-Arnold.