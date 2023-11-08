Manchester United eye move for Vanderson and Youssef Fofana

Manchester United are interested in AS Monaco first team pair Vanderson and Youssouf Fofana, according to 90min.

The Red Devils are currently in the process of a takeover of their sporting operations by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, with the deal expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.

The aim is to lay the groundwork for a new footballing structure that can help improve the club’s on-pitch performance in the long run. Former Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell is anticipated to take on a similar role at Old Trafford under Ratcliffe’s leadership.

The club’s interest in Vanderson, who was signed by Mitchell during his time at Monaco, aligns with the vision of the sporting director-elect. United have been looking to strengthen the positions of right back and central midfield for some time.

Long-term replacement for Casemiro?

The Red Devils are considering Vanderson as their option for the right-back position in the upcoming seasons. While Diogo Dalot signed a new five-year contract in May, he has often been second choice to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has performed well when given opportunities in the team.

Vanderson – valued at £17.5m by Transfermarkt – is highly regarded by some in the footballing world as one of the best young right-backs in Europe. Real Madrid are also interested in the Brazilian, as they seek to strengthen both full-back positions, with a focus on acquiring Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich for the left side.

Fofana, on the other hand, has drawn the attention of several European clubs. His outstanding performances at Monaco earned him a place in France’s World Cup squad, and he has been a consistent presence in Didier Deschamps’ team.

While his contract is set to expire at the end of the season, Monaco have indicated that they plan to trigger a one-year automatic extension. The 24-year-old midfielder is valued at £21.5m by Transfermarkt and United are considering Fofana as a potential long-term replacement for Casemiro.

We’ll have to wait and see if Man Utd decide to formalise their interest in the £39m-rated duo, but both Vanderson and Fofana would be exciting additions to Erik ten Hag’s squad if they could lure them to Old Trafford.