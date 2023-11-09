Liverpool and Arsenal eyeing swoop for Youssouf Fofana

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly contemplating a swoop for AS Monaco star Youssouf Fofana in the upcoming transfer window, as per 90min.

Having endured a woeful campaign last term, the Merseyside club opted to revamp their engine room by signing four new midfielders in the last transfer window.

However, although the Reds splashed almost £150m to overhaul their middle of the park, they couldn’t sign anyone to reinforce the defensive midfield position.

Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo were seemingly their primary targets. However, Liverpool lost out on signing both of them to Chelsea.

So, having failed to sign a top-class deep-lying playmaker last time around, Liverpool are looking to do that in January. Several names have emerged as serious targets for Jurgen Klopp’s side with Andre being mentioned as a key option but, Fofana is reportedly on their radar as well.

Battle

According to the report by 90min, Liverpool are interested in signing the Monaco star however, there is a question mark whether he is high on Klopp’s priority list. But, they could look to sign him to strengthen their midfield position if they fail to secure their key targets’ signature.

However, the report claims that Arsenal are also plotting a swoop for Fofana so the Merseyside club are set to face fierce competition from the Anfield club in getting any potential deal done for the midfielder.

Fofana – valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt – has entered the final year of his current contract, but there is an option to extend his deal for one more year and 90min states that the Ligue 1 side will trigger it to avoid losing him for free next summer. So, Monaco could opt to let their star man leave in the upcoming transfer window to make the most profit out of his departure.

Therefore, Arsenal or Liverpool can manage to secure the Frenchman’s signature for a reasonable fee if either club opt to make a move for him next year.

Fofana is a talented player and has showcased glimpses of his talent in Ligue 1 over the last few years so he would be a shrewd signing for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club manage to secure his signature.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Arsenal or Liverpool eventually decide to formalise their interest in signing Fofana in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their engine room.