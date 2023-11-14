Tottenham eye move for Samuel Iling-Junior

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a January move to sign Juventus’ England Under-21 international Samuel Iling-Junior as they look to add much-needed depth to their depleted squad, as per The Independent.

Spurs have been hit by an injury plague which may likely affect their league position. The Lilywhites fell to consecutive defeats to Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers but they can still qualify for the Champions League this season if they can replace their injured players in the January transfer window.

According to the report, Tottenham have earmarked Juventus’ winger Iling-Junior – who joined The Bianconeri from London rivals Chelsea in 2020 – as a potential target this winter.

Iling-Junior predominantly plays on the wing and could also play in any position across the front line and attacking midfield. His versatility would provide Spurs coach, Ange Postecoglu, not just depth but several tactical options.

The England u21 star is highly rated at Juventus and has a contract until 2025. Tottenham believe a transfer can be worked out as the Italian side have a good business relationship with them.

Squad depth – missing puzzle?

Ange Postecoglou enjoyed a high-flying start to life at Tottenham but their recent results have seen a shift in fortunes after losing 4-1 to Chelsea with 9 players and suffering a comeback loss to Wolves last weekend.

Injuries and suspensions to key players such as Micky Van De Ven and James Madison, Christian Romero, and Destiny Udogie have exposed their lack of depth and forced Postecoglou’s side to seek reinforcements in the transfer market.

As Spurs will specifically be looking at adding players in defense, one area that also needs reinforcement is attack.

One very promising option for Spurs is Iling-Junior who is one of the most promising young players in Europe. He is valued at around £8m by transfermarkt.

The 20-year-old broke into Juventus’ first team last season featuring 12 times and has also made four appearances for the Serie A side this season.

His pace, flair, and versatility will add flavor to Postecoglou’s side as they look to rediscover their form and momentum to earn a Champions League spot next season.