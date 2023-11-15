Tottenham plotting swoop for Man Utd target Ferguson

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to sign Manchester United target and Brighton and Hove Albion star Evan Ferguson to replace Harry Kane in the upcoming transfer window, as per talkSPORT.

After selling Kane to Bayern Munich, Spurs didn’t opt to replace the Englishman by signing a new striker before the deadline last summer. They purchased Alejo Veliz and Brennan Johnson to reinforce the attack, but while the Argentinian is still young and needs time to develop his career, Johnson is comfortable playing out wide.

Richarlison was handed the opportunity to lead the line in the first few games, but he couldn’t manage to showcase his best. So, Ange Postecoglou was forced to use Son Heung-min in the number nine position.

The South Korean has done well for the North London club, but he isn’t a natural centre-forward. So, Tottenham are now planning to sign a new striker next year to bolster their number nine department.

Several players have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane over the last few months with Ivan Toney, Santiago Gimenez and Jonathan David being among them. But, Ferguson is reportedly on their radar as well.

Ferguson to Tottenham

According to the report by talkSPORT, Spurs are looking to purchase Ferguson as a potential replacement for Kane. However, the report claims that Brighton have no intention of letting their star man leave anytime soon but they could change their stance if they receive an offer of more than £115m from the striker’s potential suitors Spurs.

So, Tottenham will have to break the bank to sign Ferguson in the upcoming transfer window. However, talkSPORT states that Man Utd are also keen on signing the youngster so Spurs are set to face tough competition from their rival in getting any potential deal done for the Irishman.

Ferguson is deemed one of the best young talents in the Premier League and has already showcased glimpses of his talent in recent times. So, he would be a great coup for Tottenham or Man Utd if either club manage to secure his signature.

However, it is going to be extremely difficult for the North London club or the Reds Devils to sign the 19-year-old if Brighton stay firm on their valuation.