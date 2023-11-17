Tottenham remain interested in signing Victor Nelsson

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly remain interested in signing Galatasaray star Victor Nelsson, as per the Turkish outlet Takvim.

After struggling with their defensive frailties last term, Spurs prioritised strengthening their backline in the last transfer window. It initially looked like Ange Postecoglou was looking to sign two centre-backs, but the Lilywhites didn’t make a move for any new defender before the deadline after purchasing Micky van de Ven from VfL Wolfsburg.

Several names were mentioned as potential targets for Tottenham as second defensive options with Edmond Tapsoba, Lloyd Kelly and Nelsson being among them.

However, it has now been suggested that Tottenham have realised they lack depth in their defensive department so they are planning to sign a new centre-back in January. Kelly is reportedly an option for Postecoglou’s side, but it seems the Galatasaray star is also on their radar.

According to the report by Takvim, Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Nelsson in January as a potential option to reinforce their defence and the centre-back is ready to leave the club to take the next step in his career.

Nelsson to Tottenham

The report states that Nelsson’s valuation has dropped a bit in recent times as he has struggled to find regular game-time for Galatasaray this season but, Cimbom don’t want to sell him for anything less than £17m.

So, Takvim says that they are willing to let him leave on loan in the winter window so that his valuation gets improved. Therefore, Spurs can manage to acquire his service for an affordable price if they opt to make a concrete approach next year.

Nelsson is a talented player so he could be a solid signing for Tottenham to reinforce their backline in the January window. However, he has found it difficult to find regular first-team action for Galatasaray this season so there is a question mark whether he has the necessary qualities to flourish in the Premier League.

Therefore, the Lilywhites could be better off exploring other options to strengthen their defence department. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham opt to make a concrete approach to sign Nelsson in the upcoming transfer window.