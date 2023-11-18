Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has new wish to sign Ruben Neves

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has a new wish to sign Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves in January.

The London giants strengthened their midfield with the club-record signing of Declan Rice last summer but Arteta is looking to reinforce his options further next year. As per Sport, he has the intention to land Neves and has told Arsenal’s board to make a move during the winter transfer window.

Sport mention that Partey, who is currently nursing a thigh problem, could be replaced with the Portuguese international. Newcastle United are also interested in signing the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man, who only moved to the Saudi Pro League last summer in a deal worth £48 million.

Premier League experience

Neves spent 5 seasons in the English top-flight with Wolves, racking nearly 200 appearances. He was associated with a move to a bigger club last summer and there was talk of Barcelona, Arsenal among others. However, he made the surprise switch to Al-Hilal in late June to help Wolves balance their books.

Arteta now appears keen on signing him from Al-Hilal but the big question is whether the Saudi Arabian giants will grant his exit after only six months. If the club were to sanction his departure, they may want to recoup the entire transfer fee paid to Wolves for his signature during the last transfer window.

Neves would be a top-class signing for Arsenal with his rich Premier League experience. Unlike other overseas signings, Neves could seamlessly adapt with a return to the English top-flight. This is something which Arteta seems to be focusing on, having signed several Premier League-based stars last summer.

The once Porto graduate should be tempted by a return to familiar surroundings. He is currently on a weekly salary of £292,000 with Al-Hilal and could be asked to accept a pay-cut to join Arsenal this winter. Arsenal will be hoping to recoup part of the funds with the permanent sale of Partey, preferably next summer.