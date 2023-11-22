Tottenham prepare approach to sign Jonathan David

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing an approach to Lille to sign Jonathan David with Daniel Levy and Ange Postecoglou learning that the Ligue 1 side have dramatically slashed their asking price for the striker, as per TeamTalk.

David has been with Lille since his arrival in the summer of 2020. He has since grown in leaps and bounds for the Ligue One side. The 23-year-old was in hot form last season where he scored 26 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions, drawing significant interest from European top clubs.

The 23-year-old has carried his impressive form into the current season with four goals in 12 appearances so far. Interest in the striker has not dropped with Tottenham reported to be keen admirers of the Canadian international as they hope to find a lethal striker.

According to Italian outlet, il Gazzetta dello Sport, Lille have slashed their valuation of the 23-year-old to €40m(£35m) as the striker is not having the best of seasons so far.

Need for a lethal striker

Tottenham waved an emotional goodbye to former captain and record goalscorer, Harry Kane last summer who joined Bavarian giants, Bayern Munich. The 30-year-old has wasted no time in hitting the ground running with 21 goals in 16 matches for Bayern across all competitions. Amid Kane’s departure, many feared for the worst this season as Tottenham were heading into the new season without a new lethal striker.

However, Ange Postecoglou has carried out a rejuvenation in the North London club, employing an attacking brand of football that is completely different from what Spurs fans witnessed last season under former coach, Antonio Conte.

After going unbeaten in their first ten games, Tottenham have lost two consecutive matches against Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Although Son Heung-Min has stepped up in the center striker role with eight goals, Tottenham’s drop in form still need a lethal striker to help salvage the situation and ease the burden of scoring from Son.

With his contract set to run out in the summer of 2025 and his contract significantly reduced, this could be the best time for Spurs to recoup the Canadian, who will add firepower to their attack.