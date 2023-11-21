Pundit claims James Maddison is the ‘most in-form’ star

Former defender turned pundit Matthew Upson has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison is the ‘most in-form’ attacking midfielder of the England national team.

After joining the Lilywhites from Leicester City in a £40m deal last summer, the Englishman has enjoyed a stellar start to this season for Ange Postecoglou’s side, scoring three goals and registering five assists in 11 league appearances.

Spurs have commenced the new season brilliantly, accumulating 26 points from 12 games and are currently only two points behind the league leaders Manchester City.

Maddison has played a key role in Spurs’ brilliant start to this campaign. However, the midfielder has unfortunately sustained an injury that is set to keep him out until the end of this year.

Now, speaking on the BBC’s Football Daily, Upson has claimed that Maddison has been the most in-form number ten of the England national team at the moment so he should be called up for the England squad in next year’s European Championship.

Pundit lauds Maddison

The pundit further states that Maddison played well for his national team in last month’s international games and he could be an option for Gareth Southgate to deploy in the left-flank.

Upson said:

“Maddison is probably the most in-form who has had a good couple of games hasn’t he, of late. You’d say he’s got real potential for that left-hand side.”

Signing Maddison has turned out to be a great decision for the North London club, however, they will now have to find a solution to fill his void amid his injury absence.

Giovani Lo Celso could be an option for Postecoglou. The Argentinian is a highly talented player and could turn out to be an excellent option if he were to be given a run in the first eleven in the upcoming games.

However, the Tottenham boss opted to go conservative in the previous game against Wolverhampton Wanderers and deployed Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to replace Maddison. But, Spurs didn’t look their best in that game.

So, Postecoglou has to find a solution quickly in order to keep his side’s momentum in the upcoming games. It is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham can cope with the absence of their key player, Maddison over the coming months.