Ex-Man Utd star says United want to sign Todibo & Thuram

Ex-Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has revealed that the Red Devils are keen on signing OGC Nice duo Jean-Clair Todibo and Khephren Thuram in the upcoming transfer window.

Having endured a dire start to this season, it has been suggested that United are planning to strengthen their squad in January to turn their fortune around in the second half of this term.

Defence is reportedly an area that Erik ten Hag is keen on bolstering. Several players have already been mentioned as potential targets for the Red Devils with Antonio Silva, Goncalo Inacio and Marc Guehi being among them, but Todibo is reportedly on their radar as well.

Additionally, it has been reported that although United decided to sign Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat last summer, they have still been exploring the market to reinforce their engine room. Arthur Vermeeren, Andre Trindade and Joao Neves have all been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent times, but Thuram previously emerged as a potential target for United.

Now, during a recent interview, Silvestre has claimed that Thuram and Todibo are currently on United’s radar and they have been monitoring their development ahead of a potential move in the upcoming transfer window.

Man Utd eyeing swoop for Todibo & Thuram

The pundit further states that Thuram and Todibo possess the necessary qualities to play at the highest level so they would be excellent signings for the record Premier League champions if United purchase them.

Silvestre also says that Man Utd would get the best scouts’ reports of these two players if their 25% shares were to be acquired by INEOS. So, United could opt to sign these two Frenchmen next year.

Silvestre said:

“Khephren Thuram and Jean-Clair Todibo definitely have the level to play for Manchester United. And I’m sure they’re on the radar and they will be scrutinised. “They will probably be put forward because it will be an easy and sensible transition and will make sense for INEOS to get the best scouting reports on these two players specifically. They’re quality players. Both French internationals. Todibo is having a very good season. Thuram, a little bit less this season compared to last season but still a quality midfielder.”

Todibo and Thuram have recently showcased their talent in the French top-flight so they could be excellent signings for United if they manage to secure their signatures.

However, it has been suggested that United’s transfer budget has been restricted due to FFP regulations so they can’t spend big in January. So, it is highly unlikely that Man Utd can afford to sign the Nice duo in winter.