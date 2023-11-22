Uruguay boss heaps praise on Tottenham star Bentancur

Uruguay boss Marcelo Bielsa has heaped praise on Tottenham Hotspur star Rodrigo Bentancur after the midfielder’s impressive performance for his national team against Bolivia.

After returning from a serious knee injury that he picked up back in February, the 26-year-old was called up for the Uruguay squad for the first time to play in this month’s World Cup qualifying fixtures. He featured off the bench in last week’s victory over Argentina but commenced in yesterday’s game versus Bolivia.

The Spurs star helped his side win the game 3-0 and was excellent on the night. Now, while speaking in the post-match press-conference after the game, Bielsa heaps praise on Bentancur and says that Bentancur is a versatile player and possesses the necessary attributes to play anywhere across the middle of the park. The Uruguay boss further claims that the midfielder is ‘very special’ and it’s difficult to find a player like him.

Bielsa heaps praise on Bentancur

Bielsa said:

“He[Bentancur] is a player that it is difficult to find an area of the midfield that he is not in a position to assume. There are not many players who defend like a holding midfielder, who attack and defend like an interior, like a number 8, like a mixed midfielder, and that when they reach the rival area he has the resources, the qualities of an offensive midfielder. “It is a very special case within football in general. A player who in himself meets the conditions for all places on the field. Today he stood out clearly.”

After joining Tottenham last year, the South American has showcased his talent for the Lilywhites in recent times so, he has turned out to be an excellent signing for the North London club. The midfielder is still just 26 and his best years are still ahead of him.

Bentancur is a versatile player as he is excellent in defensive contributions but can also contribute going forward. So, he is expected to be the option that Ange Postecoglou may use to replace James Maddison – who has been sidelined for the upcoming couple of months due to injury.

Maddison has been excellent for Spurs this season so it is going to be interesting to see whether Bentancur can manage to fill the former Leicester City star’s void for the upcoming fixtures.