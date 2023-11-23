Tsimikas reveals why he’s returned early from national duty

Liverpool star Konstantinos Tsimikas has revealed the reason behind his decision to come back early from international duty.

The 27-year-old was called up for the Greece national team to play in this month’s international fixtures. The defender started last week’s friendly encounter against New Zealand but didn’t feature in the Euro 24 qualifying fixture versus France.

Now, speaking to the club’s media, Tsimikas explains the reason behind his absence in Greece’s last game against France and said that after losing to Netherlands last month, the Piratiko’s fate was already ensured as they would have to go through the playoffs round to qualify for next year’s Euro, so, the game versus Les Bleus wasn’t that important.

The defender further states that he is only one yellow card away from suspension and therefore, had he picked up a booking against Didier Deschamps’ side then he would be suspended for the playoff game. So, the Greece boss decided not to take any risk and kept him out.

Therefore, Tsimikas says that he has decided to return early to work hard and be ready for Saturday’s crucial encounter against Manchester City.

Tsimikas explains the reason behind his early return

Tsimikas said:

“I could not play in the game against France because if I should take a yellow card, I would not play in the [play-off] games in March, which are more important than the one against France. I decided to come back earlier to the team, to be with the squad, to train with the team, to be more ready. “It was my decision and this is what I wanted to do because, as everybody knows, most of the time we play 12.30 after the international break and even the players who played far, they didn’t come yet, they come probably one day, two days before the game. So for me, I think it was a very good chance to come earlier to be with the team and to train hard.”

With Andy Robertson sidelined due to injury, Tsimikas is likely to commence in the left-back position this weekend. So, his early return will give him extra time to prepare ahead of the important game against Man City.