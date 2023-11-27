Pundit says Alexander-Arnold better than Haaland in one area

BBC pundit Gareth Crook has claimed that Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has a better ball-striking ability than Manchester City ace Erling Braut Haaland.

After coming through the Reds’ youth system, the 25-year-old made his senior debut back in 2016 before establishing himself as a key part of the Merseyside club’s first team over the last few years.

Liverpool have won every competition under Jurgen Klopp’s guidance and the Englishman has played a pivotal role in the Reds’ success in recent years.

The fullback’s quality going forward is second to none, but he has been criticised for his lack of ability in defensive contributions. His frailties in defensive contributions were exposed once again last weekend against Man City when he was dribbled past seven times.

However, he proved his ability in front of the goal by scoring the equaliser versus the Citizens with an excellent strike, helping his side come away with a point from the Etihad Stadium.

Crook lauds Alexander-Arnold

Now, writing on BBC Sport, Crook has said that Alexander-Arnold has an excellent ball-striking ability and he is as good as Kevin De Bruyne in this regard.

The pundit further states that Haaland has the efficiency of finishing off chances but he is not as clean as Alexander-Arnold in striking the ball. Crook also says that former Liverpool stars Alec Lindsey and Chris Lawler used to strike the ball as well as Alexander-Arnold does.

Crook said:

“With the exception of Kevin de Bruyne, there can’t be a cleaner striker of a ball anywhere in the Premier League than Trent Alexander-Arnold. Erling Haaland will almost always find the corner of the net but his strikes are nothing like as clean as Alexander-Arnold’s. “The Liverpool defender is a throwback to the days when former greats like Chris Lawler and Alec Lindsey not only loved to get into the attacking third of the pitch and score goals, but struck the ball just as sweetly.”

Liverpool have been struggling with their leaky defence in recent years and Alexander-Arnold’s frailties in defensive contributions have been mentioned as one of the main issues. So, the 25-year-old needs to improve that part of his game or Klopp should change his position and push him further up the field, signing a new right-back in the upcoming window.