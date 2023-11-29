Tottenham Hotspur eye move for Sebastian Caceres

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a swoop for Club America center-back Sebastian Caceres, as per the Express.

Spurs’ high-flying start to the season has taken a downward spiral after the Lilywhites lost three consecutive matches in a row. Most notably, injuries has been a major cause of Tottenham’s poor form as the formidable partnership of Micky Van De Ven and Christian Romero has been broken up due to injury and suspension.

This has made the club look for another centre-back to strengthen their depth in the winter transfer market, with Uruguay international Caceres emerging as a serious target.

However, Tottenham could face competition as The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath reported that the 24-year-old is also on the radar of other top clubs including Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

With one year left on his contract, the Liga Max outfit might be forced to cash in on the player and a reported price of £4.3m will prove to be a bargain to Spurs.

Bargain signing

Standing at a modest 5’11”, Caceres can make up for his height with high technical proficiency and a strong ability to read the game. He is strong dominant on ground duels and also confident on the ball.

In the financial sense, Caceres could prove to be a bargain, however, the risk of waiting for the 24-year-old to acclimatize to the intensity of the Premier League. If his performances for Marcelo Bielsa’s led Uruguayan national team are anything to come by, then Caceres will certainly hit the ground running on his arrival.

Tottenham’s defensive woes were made evident in their 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, where they started the game with no recognized center-back. Emerson Royal and Ben Davies made up Tottenham’s defensive pair, laying bare the need for another center-back.

As the winter transfer window approaches, Tottenham will be on the lookout for suitable defensive options to add depth to Postecoglou’s side and Caceres has emerged as Spurs’ preferable option in defense.