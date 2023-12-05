Tottenham eye move for Juventus-owned starlet Matias Soule

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a move for Juventus-owned winger Matias Soule, who is on loan at Serie A outfit Frosinone, as per TEAMTalk.

Argentina U-20 forward Soule has been one of the brightest lights for Frosinone this season by virtue of his quality performances for the side, which have earned him rave reviews.

Soule has scored six goals from his position on the wing for the Italian side, and his form is great news for his parent club Juventus, who rate him very highly.

Juventus boss Max Allegri handed Soule 21 senior appearances before sending him out on loan to play more regularly, and that decision is already looking like a masterstroke. The youngster has taken to regular first-team football like a fish to water, quickly becoming a key player for Frosinone.

The performances of Soule for Frosinone have not gone unnoticed, and Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing the youngster ahead of the January transfer window.

Tottenham began the season excellently despite losing Harry Kane just as the season began, but a run of three defeats and a draw in four games has left them sitting outside the top four.

The extensive injury list at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium includes two left wing options Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic, and this may force them to re-enter the market in January for reinforcements.

TEAMTalk cite reports from CalcioMercato that claims Soule is a serious target for Spurs and a bid of around £17m might be enough to tempt Juventus, who are presently struggling financially, to sell the promising youngster.

The Bianconeri have been looking at ways to raise money since their lack of European football this year was confirmed, and the sale of Soule represents a very good option.

Tottenham plagued by injury crisis

Tottenham have seen their title charge derailed by a series of injuries to key personnel over the last few weeks.

Ange Postecoglou will remember their 4-1 defeat to Chelsea as the game that shook his side to its core, and they are yet to recover from that game.

Spurs lost James Maddison and Micky Van de Ven in the match, and both players are set for significant spells on the sidelines. Adding this to the likes of Perisic, Solomon and Cristian Romero, it is easy to see why Postecoglou’s side have stumbled in recent weeks.

Tottenham must now find solutions in or out of the transfer market in order to try to salvage the situation and their season.