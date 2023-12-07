Tottenham plotting swoop for Juventus star Iling-Junior

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been showing an interest in signing Juventus star Samuel Iling-Junior in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Italian outlet TUTTOmercatoWEB.

After coming through the Chelsea academy, the 20-year-old opted to join the Bianconeri back in 2020. Upon moving to Allianz Arena, the youngster has showcased glimpses of his talent for the Serie A giant in recent times but has found it difficult to break into Massimiliano Allegri’s first eleven.

So, according to the report by TUTTOmercatoWEB, Iling-Junior is open to moving away from Juventus in the winter window to play regular first-team football elsewhere and Juventus are ready to cash-in on him.

The report further claims that Tottenham have expressed a firm interest in signing the winger and they are planning to accelerate their efforts in January.

However, TUTTOmercatoWEB states that securing Iling-Junior’s signature won’t be straightforward for Tottenham as Newcastle United are also keen on acquiring his service.

Iling-Junior to Tottenham

The forward – valued at around £8m by Transfermarkt – has entered the final 18 months of his current contract. So, Spurs could manage to secure his service for an affordable price in January if they opt to make a concrete approach.

Iling-Junior is a left-footed left winger, he is quick, strong, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the efficiency of delivering excellent crosses from the wide areas and also works hard without possession.

The 20-year-old is a talented player and possesses high potential. He can be an ideal option to play in Ange Postecoglou’s high intense style of system. So, the Englishman could be an excellent signing for the North London club with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him next year.

It has been suggested that Spurs could look to sign a new centre-back and a striker in January. But, having spent more than £150m last summer, it remains to be seen whether Spurs can afford to purchase a new winger as well if they secure the signature of a new striker and defender in the winter window.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually opts to formalise their interest in signing Iling-Junior next month to reinforce their squad.