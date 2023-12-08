Manchester United open talks to sign Leny Yoro

Manchester United have opened initial talks to sign highly-rated French defender Leny Yoro from Lille, as per Le10sport, via TEAMTalk.

France U-21 international Yoro is seen as one with a very big future, having made his top-flight debut for Lille aged just 16. The centre-back is among the best in his age group in the world, and his ability has not been missed by the big clubs.

Manchester United have been in the market for a new centre-back for months, having been linked with several in the summer window, including Jean-Clair Todibo, Axel Disasi and Antonio Silva.

The Red Devils have missed Lisandro Martinez, who is out injured, but Harry Maguire has stepped up and provided top performances for the side in his absence.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has had to rely on 35-year-old Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof in his squad. Raphael Varane finds himself struggling to get regular game time as ten Hag appears to have frozen him out.

United’s situation at centre-back means that ten Hag must look to the transfer market to try and solve his side’s problem, and he sees Yoro as a perfect long-term solution.

Lille starlet Yoro has been on the radar of European champions Manchester City, too, but the Red Devils have stolen a march on their city rivals by moving quickly to sign the 18-year-old defender.

As per Le10Sport via TeamTalk, Manchester United have opened initial talks with Lille over signing Yoro in the January window. While the French club are reluctant to sell, they know that a sizeable fee can be fetched from this deal. The youngster is valued at £15m by Transfermarkt, but Man Utd would have to pay more to get a deal done.

Lille will be in no hurry to agree a fee though as they are aware of interest in Yoro from multiple sides. Bayern Munich and PSG are also interested in the young defender, so United face competition.

Leny Yoro: The latest gem from Lille

Lille have had several top-level players play for them in recent years, including the likes of Eden Hazard and Dmitri Payet. The emergence of Leny Yoro has been impressive, with the youngster tipped for a big future.

Yoro has played 18 times for his side this season, scoring three goals in that time. The young defender also made his France U-21 debut this year, signalling his progression.

Leny Yoro is under contract with Les Dogues until 2025, and the club will likely look to extend his contract so as to maximise his value in any sale.