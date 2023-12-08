Manchester United predicted line-up against Bournemouth

Manchester United will welcome Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Having endured a dire defeat to Newcastle United last weekend, the Red Devils were in a spot of bother. However, following an impressive performance against Chelsea last time out, Man Utd have managed to ease the pressure a bit.

So, they will be desperate to win the game tomorrow and continue the winning run. United are currently sixth in the table with 27 points from 15 games, sitting only three points behind fourth-placed Manchester City. Therefore, victory in this fixture means the Red Devils will be able to close the gap with the top-four spot.

Team news

Lisandro Martínez, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia are expected to remain sidelined with their injury problems.

Jonny Evans has returned to action after recovering from his injury that he picked up away to FC Copenhagen. He started the game on the bench against Chelsea before being introduced during the dying embers of the game.

Raphael Varane was among the notable absentees against the Blues due to a minor issue, but he has returned to full training ahead of this game. So, he should be fit enough to be named among the matchday squad in this fixture.

The good news for Man Utd is that Amad Diallo has returned to first-team training after recovering from a knee issue that he sustained during the pre-season. Therefore, he is likely to be in contention to feature tomorrow.

Marcus Rashford is in doubt ahead of this fixture due to illness, while Victor Lindelof is set to miss out on tomorrow’s game having sustained a knock last time out.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Bournemouth

Andre Onana is set to keep hold of his place in goal for United in this encounter so Altay Bayindir will have to settle for a place on the beach. Harry Maguire could continue in the centre-back position and he could be paired up with Luke Shaw.

Diogo Dalot should remain in the right-back position for Man Utd after a promising display last time out, while Sergio Reguilon could commence on the opposite side. So, Aaron Wan-Bissaka might have to settle for a place on the beach.

Sofyan Amrabat should keep hold of his place in the deep-lying playmaker position for the Red Devils following an excellent performance versus Chelsea. Scott McTominay could start in the box-to-box role after becoming United’s highest scorer in the league this season in midweek, while Bruno Fernandes should be in the attacking midfield position. So, Kobbie Mainoo will be among the substitutes.

Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and Antony should remain as the front three for Man Utd. In that case, Anthony Martial will have to settle for a place on the beach once again.