Arsenal submit bid to sign Santos striker Leonardo



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal have positioned themselves to sign Santos striker Marcos Leonardo in January.

Leonardo was linked with a move to Europe last summer. Roma were favourites to land his signature but Santos convinced the striker to stay and help in their relegation fight. The 20-year-old was unable to stop them from being relegated for the first time in their 111-year history and he could now leave the club.

As per Fichajes, Arsenal have already made a £17 million plus add-ons bid for the young striker and they are positioning themselves to sign him when the transfer window reopens on January 1.

Good potential

Leonardo had a productive campaign with Santos, scoring 21 goals from 50 appearances. The Brazilian was impressive with his high pressing and finishing skills. He certainly has good potential and could become an elite striker in future if he can continue his development in the right direction.

It is left to be seen whether his arrival coincides with a possible striker exit. Leonardo may not want to join the Gunners over another European club unless he is handed valuable playing time. Gabriel Jesus is the first-choice striker at the moment with Eddie Nketiah providing cover off the bench.

Nketiah has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium during the winter transfer window. The Englishman may consider a new challenge if Leonardo makes the switch to the club. Meanwhile, Arsenal fans may ideally want a marquee striker signing but that seems unlikely next month.

Arsenal only signed David Raya on loan from Brentford in August as they had concerns over the Financial Fair Play. With funds tight at the moment, the club may not make any big-money signings until the end of the campaign. They may want to balance their books first before another huge spending spree.