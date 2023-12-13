David James says Liverpool ace Alisson is best in the world

Former goalkeeper David James has claimed that Liverpool ace Alisson Becker is the best shot-stopper in the world at the moment.

After moving to Anfield from AS Roma back in 2018, the Brazilian has managed to establish himself as a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s starting eleven over the last few seasons.

The Merseyside club have won every tournament under the German boss’ guidance and the 31-year-old has been a mainstay in Liverpool’s success in recent times.

The Anfield club have enjoyed a stellar campaign so far this year, accumulating 37 points from 16 games and are currently at the top of the Premier League table. Alisson has played a key role in Liverpool’s brilliant start, making crucial saves in several games.

Now, speaking on Liverpool ECHO, James has heaped praise on Alisson and says that he is a big fan of the Liverpool ace. The Ex-PL star further states that Emiliano Martínez has recently been named as the best goalkeeper in the world after helping his country win the World Cup last year, but it is Alisson – who actually is the best shot-stopper in the world.

Ex-PL star lauds Alisson

James further says that Alisson has completely transformed Liverpool after joining the club and not many players have managed to make that level of impact for their team.

James said:

“I am a self-confessed fanboy of Alisson. The question often comes up of ‘who is the best goalkeeper in the world’ and I know Emi Martinez has been voted that. Yes he won the World Cup and was massively influential in that, but is he the best? “Alisson proved last year and the ones before that without him in top form, Liverpool don’t challenge for trophies or win them. I am trying to think of who the best keeper before Alisson was and it seems a long time ago. Alisson is reliable, influential in every department and I can’t think of a keeper who has influenced a team or the Premier League as much as him. Petr Cech, that’s how far back you’ve got to go.”

Alisson is certainly one of the best goalkeepers in the world and he has been in excellent form this season. So, the Merseyside club will be hoping that he will be able to help his side achieve big prizes this season.