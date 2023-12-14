Man Utd and Liverpool in talks over deal to sign Khephren Thuram

Liverpool and Manchester United have both held talks over a potential deal to sign Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, according to CalcioMercato.

The Italian outlet says that the two Premier League clubs have already initiated contact with his club to discuss a possible deal while talks have also been held with the players representatives regarding a move.

Thuram was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League last summer but a deal failed to materialise. It remains to be seen whether the Frenchman can secure a move to English football in the coming weeks.

Thuram has established himself as one of the most promising midfielders in Ligue 1 and he could prove to be a solid, long-term addition to the Liverpool midfield. He will add defensive steel, work-rate, drive and creativity to the side. The 22-year-old has the tools to develop into a complete midfielder with the right coaching and guidance.

The Reds failed to sign a defensive midfielder in the summer and they could still use someone like him, so it’s no surprise that Jurgen Klopp has retained an interest in taking him to Anfield. Recent reports suggest that Liverpool are prepared to pay £45m to sign Thuram, but they face competition.

Battle

Manchester United also need midfield reinforcements. Casemiro has been a shadow of his former self this season and summer signing Sofyan Amrabat has been largely underwhelming. Thuram could prove to be an upgrade on both players if he manages to adapt to the Premier League quickly.

The midfielder has a contract with OGC Nice until the summer of 2025 and therefore he will enter the final year of his contract at the end of the season. He could be available for a reasonable price in the summer.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League can be a tempting option, especially for clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United. Meanwhile, the report from Calciomercato adds that Manchester City and Juventus are keen on the player as well.

Thuram is clearly a man in demand. It will be interesting to see where the 22-year-old midfielder ends up eventually.