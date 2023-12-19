Arsenal keeping close tabs on Everton midfielder Amadou Onana

Arsenal are keeping tabs on the Everton midfielder Amadou Onana ahead of a potential January swoop, according to a report from Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail.

The report claims that the 22-year-old defensive midfielder is being ‘watched closely’ by Arsenal and they could look to bring him in as a replacement for Thomas Partey.

The Ghana international has been a key player for Arsenal since joining them from Atletico Madrid but his lack of availability has become a concern. He has had his share of injury problems and he has played just 252 minutes in the league this season. Arsenal need a more reliable partner for Declan Rice and the Everton midfielder could prove to be a solid addition.

Onana has shown his quality with regular football at Goodison Park and he is certainly capable of playing for a big club. The 22-year-old will add physicality and defensive steel to the Arsenal midfield. His arrival would not only help the Gunners tighten up defensively, but it would also allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.

Top addition

He could form a solid partnership with Declan Rice at the heart of Arsenal’s midfield. The opportunity to join a club like Arsenal would be an attractive proposition for the player as well. It would certainly be a step up from Everton and he would get to compete in the UEFA Champions League.

However, a move in January won’t be easy as TeamTalk suggests Everton would want at least £60m to sell Onana this winter. The Toffees are currently fighting for their survival in the Premier League and will want to hold onto their best players, so Arsenal might have to wait until the summer transfer window in order to secure Onana’s signature.

Arsenal are operating within a tight budget to meet FFP rules so they won’t be able to splash big money next month unless they generate funds from player sales. Eddie Nketiah and Aaron Ramsdale are both attracting interest so Arsenal may opt to cash-in to help fund any potential move for Onana.