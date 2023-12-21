Chelsea could offload Gallagher to sign Ivan Toney



According to ESPN, Chelsea could offload Conor Gallagher for £50 million this winter in order to compete with Arsenal for the signing of Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

The London giants have spent more than £1.2 billion on new signings under Clearlake Capital Group and they need to recoup funds in January to make more purchases. Gallagher’s sale would represent pure profit for Chelsea as he graduated through the academy and ESPN claim that the club would be tempted to sell him for £50 million.

This would allow them to compete with Arsenal for the signing of Toney during the winter transfer window. The English striker has been serving a ban for breaching FA betting rules, but that will conclude on January 17.

Possible situation

Gallagher was frequently linked with a move away from Chelsea last summer as the club were looking to recoup transfer funds. The Englishman was on the radar of West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, but a transfer did not happen in the end.

That was a blessing in disguise for Chelsea, considering he is now a guaranteed starter in midfield under manager Mauricio Pochettino. He has been their captain in 8 league games this season and has also chipped in with 4 assists.

The midfielder has quickly became a favourite among the supporters, but the board could still consider his exit for the right price as they need to accumulate funds before they can sign a marquee striker due to the Profit and Sustainability rules.

Toney would be a top-class signing for Chelsea with his proven scoring record in the division. He netted 20 times in the top-flight for Brentford last campaign and was influential in their 9th-place finish. Without him, the club have struggled this season.

They are languishing in the 12th spot and are currently on a 3-match losing run. It has been reported that Brentford could consider selling Toney for an initial £60 million, but Chelsea would have a big job on their hands to convince him.

The 27-year-old has a preference to join Arsenal for a title chance. Chelsea are nowhere near competing for the league at the moment with a 17-point deficit to the top and may struggle to persuade the striker to move to West London.