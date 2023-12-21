Report reveals why Ivan Toney prefers Arsenal transfer over Chelsea

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is expected to be on the move during the January transfer window with Arsenal leading Chelsea in the race to sign the £80m-rated hitman, according to the Independent.

The two London giants have long been linked with a move for the 27-year-old and are expected to battle-it-out over a deal next month.

However, report claims that Toney favours a move to Arsenal over Chelsea because the Gunners can offer him a shot at winning the Premier League title this season.

The striker is currently suspended for breaching FA’s gambling regulations and he will return to action midway through January. He has proven himself to be a reliable striker in the English top flight and he will be hoping to help Arsenal win the league title if he completes a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are currently top of the league table and they will be hoping to stay there until the end of the campaign. They were in a similar position last year, but Manchester City managed to overtake them during the closing weeks.

Mikel Arteta will know that he needs to bring in the right reinforcements in January in order to sustain his team’s current run of form. A quality striker could make a huge difference for them in the final third. Gabriel Jesus has been an impressive performer for Arsenal but he is not a prolific goalscorer, and Ivan Toney would add a different dimension in front of goal.

Toney wants to win trophies now

Chelsea need to bring in an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson as well and the 27-year-old is certainly an attractive option for them. However, the Blues are going through a difficult period right now and they might struggle to secure UEFA Champions League qualification for the next season.

It seems that Toney is hoping to join the club capable of challenging for major trophies now. Chelsea have an ambitious project, but Toney is keen on instant instant glory.

The report claims that the striker could cost at least £60m up front with the fee rising to £80m including add-ons, so Arsenal or Chelsea will have to be prepared to spend big money if they want to get a deal agreed with Brentford this winter.