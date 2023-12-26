Tottenham join Arsenal & Liverpool to sign Chiesa

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Arsenal and Liverpool in the race to sign Juventus star Federico Chiesa in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

The 26-year-old joined the Bianconeri back in 2020 from Fiorentina on an initial loan deal before the move became permanent a couple of seasons later.

Upon moving to Allianz Stadium, Chiesa displayed promising performances in the first few seasons, but he failed to showcase his best for Juventus over the last couple of campaigns owing to injury problems. But, he has returned to full fitness this season and has secured his place in Massimiliano Allegri’s first eleven.

However, although Chiesa has started to return to his best in recent times, the forward has been linked with a move away from Juventus over the last few months.

Arsenal and Liverpool have already expressed their interest in signing Chiesa to reinforce their frontline. However, according to the report by Tutto Juve, Tottenham have now joined their Premier League rivals in the race to sign the winger and they have been pushing hard to get this deal done next year.

Battle

The report further claims that Juventus could accept a fee of around £69m to let their star man leave so Tottenham, Liverpool or Arsenal will have to spend big to purchase the Italian in the upcoming transfer window.

Chiesa is a highly talented player and has already showcased his qualities at the highest level over the last few years. So, he would be a shrewd signing for Arsenal, Liverpool or Tottenham if any of these clubs eventually opt to sign the forward.

However, it has been suggested that Arsenal have been planning to sign a new midfielder and striker in January to bolster their squad. So, it is unlikely that they can afford to purchase a new winger as well due to FFP regulations.

On the other hand, Liverpool reportedly want to sign a new defender and a midfielder in January so it’s highly unexpected that the Merseyside club would make a move for Chiesa in the winter window unless they opt to let any of their forward options leave the club.

Additionally, it doesn’t seem like Tottenham have been aiming to sign a new winger in January as they are reportedly keen on purchasing a new defender and a midfielder.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Arsenal, Liverpool or Tottenham eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Chiesa in the winter window.