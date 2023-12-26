Tottenham contemplating signing Bournemouth star Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly registered their interest in signing Bournemouth star Dominic Solanke in the upcoming transfer window, as per The Sun.

After selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer, the Lilywhites haven’t signed anyone to replace the England international. Ange Postecoglou started the season with Richarlison as the centre-forward but after the Brazilian’s struggles, the Australian boss opted to deploy Son Heung-min in the number nine role.

The South Korean did well for the North London club, but Richarlison has returned to form in recent weeks so Postecoglou has started to use the South American once again.

However, Tottenham lack depth in their centre-forward position and if they manage to secure their place in European competition next term then they would need to strengthen their frontline to compete in every tournament.

So, it appears Spurs have realised that they need to sign a new striker next year as according to the report by The Sun, Postecoglou’s side have started to explore the possibility of signing Solanke from Bournemouth.

Solanke to Tottenham

The report further claims that Tottenham have been monitoring the Englishman’s development in recent times and they will keep a close eye on him over the coming months before making a swoop for him next summer. The Sun also states that Brighton and Hove Albion star Evan Ferguson is also on Spurs’ radar but Solanke is seen as a ‘better prospect’.

The forward has burst onto the scene in recent times after enjoying a promising season this term, scoring 11 goals and registering a solitary assist in 17 league appearances.

So, it seems Solanke’s eye-catching performances for Bournemouth haven’t gone unnoticed as he has started to attract the attention of upper echelons of Premier League clubs with Spurs among those to have registered their interest.

The 26-year-old – valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt – is strong, good in the air, possesses the poacher instinct inside the box, can finish off his chances and also works hard without possession. So, he could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they opt to secure his signature.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually decide to make a concrete approach to sign the striker next summer.