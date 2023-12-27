Arsenal interested in signing Ibrahim Salah



According to French outlet Le360 Sport, Arsenal would be interested in signing Rennes star Ibrahim Salah.

The 22-year-old joined Rennes from Belgian side Gent last winter. He has fared impressively this season with 4 goals from 15 appearances and Le360 Sport claim that Arsenal recently sent emissaries to watch him in action for the Ligue 1 club.

The same source report that the London giants would be interested in signing the versatile ace, who has already been approached by Lille, Valencia and an unnamed Belgian club ahead of the New Year.

Versatile player

The Morocco Under-23 star played everywhere in attack for Rennes last season. He has shown his versatility this season too. He has featured as a left-winger, left wing-back or as a striker.

Salah has mostly played off the bench with an average of less than 30 minutes per game and he has still made an impact for the Ligue 1 club with four goal contributions from 15 appearances.

Arsenal could be interested in signing him to add more depth and quality on the bench. The Gunners could see him as a potential game-changer, provided he is available on a cut-price deal.

He is currently priced at just over £4 million by Transfermarkt. If the Gunners can sign him for a similar fee, he could be considered as a bargain signing for them in the January transfer window.

Arsenal’s main priority for next month could be a marquee striker, but manager Mikel Arteta may also want to add more quality in other key positions to seriously challenge for the league title.

A defensive midfielder could also be considered this winter. With transfer funds likely to be limited with FFP issues, Arsenal could lean towards loan deals with obligatory or optional buy clauses.

Arsenal will be aiming to reclaim their spot at the top of the Premier League table when they host London counterparts West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium in Thursday’s late kick-off.