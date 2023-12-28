Man Utd lead race to sign Benfica star Joao Neves

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign SL Benfica star Joao Neves in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Portuguese outlet O Jogo.

Having come through the Eagles’ youth system, the 19-year-old has burst onto the scene in recent times after displaying impressive performances in the Liga Portugal this season.

Benfica have enjoyed a stellar campaign this term, sitting second in the table with only one point less than the league leader Sporting CP and Neves has been playing an integral part in Roger Schmidt’s starting eleven.

So, it seems after being impressed by the 19-year-old’s recent impressive displays, several big clubs around Europe have expressed their interest in securing the midfielder’s signature, including Man Utd.

Now, while citing and translating the print version of O Jogo, Sport Witness has reported that Man Utd are currently in first place to sign Neves and they could opt to make a concrete approach to purchase him in the upcoming window.

Neves to Man Utd

However, the report claims that Neves has a £104m release clause included in his current contract but Benfica want to increase the exit clause to £130m by offering the midfielder a new long-term deal. So, it appears Man Utd will have to break the bank to lure the midfielder to Old Trafford next year.

The youngster is a versatile player as he can play in multiple positions in the engine room. He is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing and can also contribute defensively.

The Portugal international is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class midfielder going forward. So, he would be a great coup for the Red Devils if they purchase him in the upcoming transfer window.

However, it has been suggested that Man Utd can’t afford to spend big in January due to FFP regulations so it is highly unlikely that the Red Devils will be able to sign Neves by spending the reported fee next month. So, it is expected that if United were to make a move for the Benfica star then it’s going to be next summer.