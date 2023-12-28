Man Utd plotting January transfer swoop for Giorgio Scalvini

Manchester United are looking to sign the Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini during the January transfer window, according to Fichajes.

The 20-year-old Italian international has impressed with his performances in Serie A and Manchester United consider him as the ideal long-term replacement for Raphael Varane.

The Red Devils have been fragile at the back this season and they need to bring in defensive reinforcements. Scalvini would be a superb, long-term investment for them.

Manchester United have a negative goal difference so far this season and they have conceded 25 goals in 18 league matches. The need for a central defender is evident and Scalvini would be an interesting option.

Real Madrid have been tracking the player as well but Fichajes says Man Utd are ready to meet Atalanta’s €50 million (£43.5m) asking price to get a deal done next month.

Scalvini is a player with enormous potential and he could easily end up justifying the outlay in the near future. Working under a manager like Erik ten Hag, who nurtured several young players at Ajax, could help the Italian improve further.

Scalvini could be tempted

A move to the Premier League would be an exciting opportunity for the young defender and a major step up in his career. However, he must seek game-time assurances before completing any move to Old Trafford.

Scalvini needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and with competition likely to be fierce at Man Utd, he cannot afford to sit on the bench at a big club.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United submit an official proposal to sign the player when the transfer window reopens in a few days, but Scalvini would be an exciting signing if they could get a deal agreed.