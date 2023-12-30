Tottenham showing ‘serious’ interest in signing Dragusin

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been showing a serious interest in signing Genoa star Radu Dragusin in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Spurs have seemingly been exploring the possibility of signing a new defender in January to add depth to their backline amid their injury problems.

Micky van de Ven has been sidelined with his injury issues over the last few months, while Cristian Romero has now also joined the Dutchman in the casualty list after recently sustaining a hamstring injury.

A few names have been mentioned as potential targets for the North London club with Jarrad Branthwaite, Jean-Clair Todibo and Lloyd Kelly being among them. But, Dragusin is also reportedly on their radar.

According to the report by Calciomercato, Tottenham have been showing a serious interest in signing Dragusin and they are set to open formal talks with Genoa ‘in the next few hours’ to broker a deal for him.

Dragusin to Tottenham

The report further claims that Genoa are ready to cash-in on Dragusin in January if they receive an offer of around £26m from his potential suitors such as Tottenham. So, Ange Postecoglou’s side can sign their key target for a reasonable fee.

However, Calciomercato states that purchasing Dragusin won’t be easy for the North London club as AS Roma, Napoli, AC Milan and Atalanta are also plotting a swoop for him.

Dragusin has burst onto the scene in recent times after showcasing his talent in Serie A and the North Londoners will be hoping that he will be able to replicate the same performance in the Premier League if he were to move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane in January.

The 21-year-old, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is an excellent defender. He is strong, good in the air, reads the game well and also has an eye for long-range passing.

The Romanian is a talented player and possesses high potential so he could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Lilywhites eventually opt to make a concrete approach to purchase the Genoa star in the upcoming winter window.