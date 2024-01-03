Tottenham receive boost to sign Samuel Iling-Junior

Tottenham Hotspur have received a huge boost in pursuit of Juventus star Samuel Iling-Junior as the Bianconeri are ready to let the youngster leave the club, as per the transfer journalist Rudy Galetti.

The youngster made his senior debut for Juventus last year, but he has found it difficult to break into Massimiliano Allegri’s starting eleven in recent times, making only a handful of appearances this season.

However, despite the 20-year-old’s recent struggles at the Allianz Stadium, Spurs have expressed their intentions to sign him after suitably being impressed by his performances for Juventus.

Now, writing on X, Galetti has reported that Juventus are ready to let their star man leave if they receive a suitable offer so this is a huge boost for Tottenham to sign the Englishman.

Galetti wrote:

“Juventus, no change in their transfer plans: the Bianconeri are working on the possible farewell of IllingJunior to approach Sudakov.”

Iling-Junior to Tottenham

Tottenham have struggled with injury problems in their wide areas as Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Ivan Perisic have been sidelined with their respective problems since the start of this term.

In addition, Son Heung-Min is now also set to be unavailable for selection over the upcoming fixtures as the South Korean has reunited with his national colleagues to play in the AFC Asian Cup.

So, Tottenham currently lack depth in their flanks and therefore, signing a new option to strengthen that position could be a shrewd decision in January.

Iling-Junior – valued at around £9m by Transfermarkt – is quick, strong, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to create chances for fellow attackers and also works extremely hard without possession.

He is a talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class player going forward so the winger would be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the Juventus star in January or next summer.

Meanwhile, after enduring a disappointing defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion, Tottenham have now returned to winning ways by defeating Bournemouth last weekend.

Spurs will be looking to continue their winning run when they face off against Burnley in the FA Cup before taking on Manchester United in the Premier League.