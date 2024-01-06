Tottenham showing ‘concrete’ interest in signing Giménez

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been showing a concrete interest in signing Feyenoord star Santiago Giménez, as per the transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

After cashing-in on Harry Kane last summer, Spurs haven’t signed a natural number nine yet to replace the Englishman. However, it has been suggested that the North London club have been exploring the possibility of signing a new centre-forward to bolster the frontline.

A few names have been mentioned as potential targets for the Lilywhites with Ivan Toney and Jonathan David being among them. However, Giménez is also on their radar.

Speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Jacobs has reported that Tottenham have been assessing the options in the market to sign a new striker and have identified Giménez as a ‘concrete’ target.

However, the journalist states that Spurs may find it difficult to lure the Mexican to the newly renovated White Hart Lane in January as they will have to submit an un-refusable offer to persuade the Dutch club to cash-in on him this month. So, Jacobs says that Tottenham are more likely to acquire Giménez’s service in the upcoming summer window.

Giménez to Tottenham

Jacobs said:

“Yeah I think that Tottenham are assessing if they can bring in a wide forward or a goalscorer, I think a really concrete target is Santiago Gimenez, but that’s one for the summer, there will be no exit as I’m aware in January, or if there is to be one it would be an incredible amount of money for Feyenoord.”

Giménez – valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt – still has more than three and a half years left in his current contract so Feyenoord are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in. Therefore, Tottenham will have to spend a lot of money to sign Giménez this year.

The Mexican has burst onto the scene in recent times after enjoying a stellar campaign this term, scoring 18 goals and registering four assists in 16 Eredivisie appearances.

The 22-year-old is a talented player and has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in Dutch top-flight so he could be a great coup for Tottenham if they purchase him this year to bolster their attack.