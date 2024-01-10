Journo urges Tottenham to sign Loic Bade in a swap deal

Football London journalist Alasdair Gold has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur could sign Sevilla star Loic Bade in a swap deal this month.

The Lilywhites have been busy early on in this winter window as they are on the verge of signing Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin. However, it appears Ange Postecoglou’s side may not stop their transfer business just yet.

Spurs have started the season with a thin defensive department so they have decided to make a swoop for Dragusin to add depth to their backline. However, Eric Dire – who has found it difficult to break into Postecoglou’s starting eleven this term – has been linked with a move away from the club in January.

So, if the Englishman were to leave the club before the end of this window then signing a new defensive option would be the right decision for Spurs. They have recently been linked with a move for Sevilla star Bade and now speaking on Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, Gold has claimed that following Werner’s arrival, Gil may find it difficult to get game time for Tottenham. So, the North London club would be better off signing Bade by including the Spaniard in a part-exchange deal as the Spanish side might be happy to bring their ex-player back.

Bade to Tottenham

Gold said:

“When I saw the Loic Bade stuff, I immediately thought ‘Oh does that mean that Bryan Gil can go there and they sort something out?’ I do worry for Bryan Gil in terms of gametime, with Werner coming in on his more favoured time as well, that gametime will dry up as well.”

The 23-year-old, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is quick, strong, comfortable playing out from the back, good in the air, excellent in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

So, Bade could be a solid addition to the North London club’s defensive department if they purchase him in this winter window. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the Sevilla star after purchasing Dragusin from Genoa this month.