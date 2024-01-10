Liverpool send scouts to watch Pedro Goncalves in action

Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Sporting CP attacker Pedro Goncalves ahead of a potential swoop, according to a report from HITC.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has revealed on HITC that Liverpool sent scouts to watch the winger in action at the weekend. Sporting CP picked up a comprehensive victory against Estoril and the Liverpool scouts will have been impressed with the performance of Goncalves, who managed to get on the score sheet.

The 25-year-old has previously been linked with a move to the Premier League and it appears Liverpool are the latest club to express an interest in bringing him to England.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool formalise their interest in the coming months but any potential deal won’t come cheap. A previous report indicated that Sporting wanted the full value of his £69m release clause if they were to let Goncalves go.

The Portuguese star is versatile enough to operate on either flank and he would add creativity and goals from the wide areas if he were to join Liverpool.

The winger is young enough to improve further with coaching and Jurgen Klopp could get the best out of him. Regular football in the Premier League could also accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

Liverpool could use Goncalves

Liverpool could certainly use more quality in the wide areas. Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz are the only natural wingers at the club. Jurgen Klopp has had to field makeshift wingers at times during rotation and injuries. He could certainly use another specialist winger at his disposal.

Goncalves has scored seven goals across all competitions this season and he has picked up seven assists along the way. His numbers are likely to improve when he is playing at a big club like Liverpool with more service and support from his teammates.

A move to Liverpool would be a major step up for Goncalves and he would no doubt jump at the chance to compete for major trophies at Anfield.

A move in January seems highly unlikely but it will be interesting to see if Liverpool come forward with an official approach at the end of the season.