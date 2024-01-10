Genoa defender Radu Dragusin is flying to London to undergo his medical and complete a £26m move to Tottenham after a deal was agreed between the two clubs, according to various reports.

Fabrizio Romano claims that a ‘full agreement’ is now in place between Tottenham and Genoa and the two clubs have exchanged documents ahead of the 22-year-old switch to North London.

This agreement comes after Bayern Munich tried to hijack Tottenham’s proposed deal by sending a higher £25.8m proposal on Tuesday, which was above Spurs’ initial £21.5m bid with Spence on loan.

However, Romano reports that Tottenham upped their proposal to £25.8m including Spence on loan, leaving the final decision to Dragusin. The 22-year-old accepted the move to Spurs after agreeing personal terms with in the past week.

Comprehensive details of the fee as reported by Romano includes £21.5m fixed fee and £4.3m add-ons which won’t be difficult to reach. England u21 International, Spence, also joins I Rossoblù on loan with full salary covered by Spurs and a £8.6m buy option.

Sky Sports News are now showing footage of Dragusin arriving at Genoa airport earlier today, where he flew out to London to undergo medical and complete his move to Tottenham.

Tottenham fans get ready… Radu Dragusin is on his way to North London ⚪ pic.twitter.com/zfuLoRA9ic — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 10, 2024

Superb signing for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur seem to be the busiest English side in the winter transfer window as they have gotten their transfer business done early. Dragusin is set to become their second signing of the winter window following the arrival of striker Timo Werner on loan.

Anger Postecoglou had earlier reiterated the need for early acquisitions in the team, to have the time to blend in and transition into the teams’ style of play.

After weeks of negotiations and a near setback following Bayern Munich’s interest, Dragusin is set to be confirmed as Tottenham’s next signing after the player pledged his allegiance to the personal terms he agreed weeks ago.

With club captain, Son Heung-Min, out for the Asian Cup and vice-captain, Christian Romero facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Spurs seem to have found viable replacements with their two new signings.

Having already played in the Premier League, adaptation to the League’s standards might not be much of a problem for Werner but It remains to be seen how swiftly Dragusin would adapt to the Premier League and Spurs playing style in the next six months.