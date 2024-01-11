Tottenham register interest in Ezequiel Fernandez

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a move to sign Boca Juniors midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez, according to a report from FourFourTwo.

Tottenham are up and running in the winter transfer window as they have already successfully signed Radu Dragusin from Genoa, and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig on loan.

Spurs could now make another acquisition this month with Boca Juniors midfielder Fernandez reportedly attracting significant interest from the North London side.

Considering the existing South American presence in the squad, Tottenham might consider adding another by pursuing Boca Juniors’ 21-year-old star, Fernandez. Known as a defensive playmaker in the Argentinian League, Fernandez played a role in Boca Juniors’ journey to the final of the recent Copa Libertadores.

FourFourTwo reports that the Argentina u21 International is valued at £16m with a contract at La Bombonera that runs until 2025.

Need for a defensive midfielder

Ezequiel Fernandez’s versatility as both a defensive midfielder and a number eight sees him interchange his roles on the pitch with surmounting energy to play the box-to-box role.

His ability to adapt to different positions on the field adds to the appeal that has put him on the radar of Tottenham whose footballing system rallies on movement and technicality.

Fernandez has showcased his proficiency with an impressive 86.6% pass success rate this season, often taking charge of possession from the defenders in a deep-lying playmaker role. Additionally, he averages 1.9 tackles per 90 and 0.9 interceptions per 90, highlighting his ability to win the ball back and initiate attacks for his team.

With these skills, he could be a valuable addition to Ange Postecoglou’s side who will be without first-choice midfield pairing of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr.

With Rodrigo Bentancur, Christian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso, and Richarlison forming the core of South Americans in Spurs squad, Fernandez wouldn’t have a problem settling into the squad, but the 21-year-old will likely need time to acclimatize with Postecoglou’s playing style.