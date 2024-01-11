Man Utd eyeing up a summer move for Youssouf Fofana

Manchester United are looking to bring in midfield reinforcements and have identified the Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana as a target, according to a report from Fichajes.

The report claims that Manchester United are looking at several midfielders at the end of the season and Fofana has ’emerged’ as a target. The report further states that United wanted to sign the player last summer and came forward with an offer to sign him on loan with an option to buy.

Monaco rejected the approach so Fofana remained in Ligue 1 but Man Utd could now renew their interest at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old French midfielder has established himself as a key player for Monaco and his performances have been hugely impressive over the past year.

Fofana is capable of slotting in as a defensive midfielder as well as a central midfielder. He would add defensive cover to the Manchester United midfield and chip in with creativity as well. The player has one goal and three assists to his name in the French league this season.

He has a contract with Monaco until the summer of 2025 and will enter the final year of his deal at the end of this season. Therefore, he might be available for a reasonable price during the summer transfer window. Monaco will not want to lose the player on a free transfer in 2025 and they could sanction his departure at the end of the season.

The midfielder is valued at €28 million (£24m) by Transfermarkt but Man Utd may hope to drive the price down given his contract situation.

Fofana would be an upgrade on Amrabat

Manchester United signed Sofyan Amrabat on loan at the start of the season but the Moroccan international has not been able to live up to expectations. The report says United have decided not to sign him permanently at the end of the season and therefore they are looking at a replacement.

In addition to that, Casemiro has been underwhelming this season and the Brazilian international has looked like a shadow of his former self.

Signing a quality defensive midfielder should be a top priority for Manchester United in the summer and Fofana could be a terrific addition if a deal was agreed.