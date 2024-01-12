Erik ten Hag wants Brian Brobbey at Man United



According to Mirror, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to be reunited with Ajax striker Brian Brobbey later this year.

The 21-year-old has been one of the bright sparks for Ajax in a disappointing season. He has contributed 12 goals and 4 assists from his 24 appearances. His form has been particularly impressive over the past few weeks and Mirror claim that Ten Hag would like to bring him to Man United this summer.

The Red Devils head coach would prefer to sign a new striker in the January transfer window, but that seems unlikely to happen unless the club can suddenly raise funds. Hence, a transfer move for Brobbey could be delayed until the summer, but United could face competition from Arsenal.

Good striker

Ten Hag was happy for United to sign a young striker in Rasmus Hojlund last summer. The Dane has only 6 goals in the first half of the campaign, but he is hugely talented and could become a regular goal-getter once he gets into his groove. United will be hoping that happens in the coming months.

Brobbey would fall into a similar category as Hojlund. The Dutchman has big potential but has yet to realise the same. He has had a good season with several goals and assists, but still has plenty of room for development at his age. Arsenal may be interested, but United should have an edge over them.

Ten Hag handed Brobbey his debut at Ajax in 2020. He left for RB Leipzig soon after but rejoined Ajax on loan under ten Hag in January 2022 and helped them win the Eredivisie title, scoring 7 goals from 12 league games for the club.

Brobbey was on the radar of United after ten Hag was appointed as manager, but the striker was happy to rejoin Ajax. He has still admitted that United are his dream club and could find it hard to turn down a move to the Old Trafford side.