Liverpool to ‘intensify’ efforts to sign Teun Koopmeiners

Liverpool are reportedly showing a ‘serious’ interest in signing Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners this summer, as per the Italian outlet Tutto Atalanta.

After the 26-year-old’s revelation about his desire to move away from the Gewiss Stadium at the end of this season, speculation surrounding his future has continued to grow ahead of the summer window.

It has come mainly from the Italian media that the Reds are keen on signing the Netherlands international after being impressed by his performances for La Dea this season, scoring 12 goals and registering four assists in 31 Serie A appearances.

Now, according to the report by Tutto Atalanta, Liverpool are showing a ‘serious’ interest in signing Koopmeiners and they are planning to ‘intensify’ their efforts to secure his signature in the upcoming window.

The report further claims that Atalanta were initially demanding £51m but they could accept a fee of around £43m to sell the midfielder. So, Liverpool will have to splash a sizable amount of money to sign Koopmeiners this summer.

Koopmeiners to Liverpool

However, Tutto Atalanta states that Juventus are also keen on signing him and are currently in pole position in this race. In addition, the report says the 26-year-old could be open to moving to Allianz Stadium this summer so Liverpool will face a tough battle to purchase Koopmeiners if they formalise their interest.

The Atalanta star is a top-class player and can play anywhere across the middle of the park. The midfielder has already showcased his qualities in the Italian top-flight so he could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool to reinforce their engine room if they purchase him.

However, having revamped the midfield department last summer, the Merseyside club are currently well-stocked in this department and therefore, they don’t need to splash big money to sign a new midfielder unless they sell some of their current options.

So, Liverpool would be better off saving the money to reinforce other areas of the squad this summer. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign him if he leaves La Dea at the end of this season.